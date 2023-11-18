TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Moderna Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $76.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,665 shares of company stock worth $16,095,968 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

