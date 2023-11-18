TD Asset Management Inc Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.44% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,894,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $94.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

