TD Asset Management Inc Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Masco worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $60.11 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

