TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

