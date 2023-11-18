TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Toro worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. Toro’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

