TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $541,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $152.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

