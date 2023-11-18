TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

