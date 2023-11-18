TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $23.24 Million Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 504,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,242,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.51% of ATS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $37,005,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATS opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

