TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,968 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.