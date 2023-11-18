TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,012,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

