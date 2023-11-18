TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $176.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.