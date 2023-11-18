TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,383 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AON by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $329.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.93 and a 200 day moving average of $327.04. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

