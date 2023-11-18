TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,432 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

EME stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.89 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

