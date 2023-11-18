TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,958 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

