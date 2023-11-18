TD Asset Management Inc Sells 36,185 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,185 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 146.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $62.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.