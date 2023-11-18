TD Asset Management Inc Sells 42,454 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

