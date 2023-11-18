TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,734,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.