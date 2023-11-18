TD Securities Cuts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$282.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.31.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.