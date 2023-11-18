TD Securities Cuts Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$282.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.31.
Aimia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.