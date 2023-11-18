TD Securities Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. CAE has a 52 week low of C$25.44 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

