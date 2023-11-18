TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.