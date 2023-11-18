Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 683,316 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 184,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TME opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

