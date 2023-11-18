Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) & Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Critical Survey

Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Free Report) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Terrace Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Terrace Energy and Paramount Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terrace Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential downside of 33.95%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Terrace Energy.

This table compares Terrace Energy and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terrace Energy N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 31.84% 13.89% 11.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terrace Energy and Paramount Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terrace Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -0.36 Paramount Resources $1.73 billion 1.67 $523.52 million $3.09 6.52

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Terrace Energy. Terrace Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Terrace Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc. and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp. in June 2011. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

