The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $8.50

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:YPF opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.