The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.