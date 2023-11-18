The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
