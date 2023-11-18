Thomas D. Kampfer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cohu Stock Up 0.2 %
COHU stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
