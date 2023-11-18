Timothy L. Christen Buys 47,050 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $100,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,834 shares in the company, valued at $195,606.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Expensify Stock Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.44 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

