Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $228.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $229.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

