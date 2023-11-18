TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.71% of TreeHouse Foods worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.