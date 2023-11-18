Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

