Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
