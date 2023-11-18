Truist Financial Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $149.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.86.

NYSE VAC opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

