U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of USEG opened at $1.19 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

