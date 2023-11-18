UBS Group Lowers Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $9.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.