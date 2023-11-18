United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.