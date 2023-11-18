Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.