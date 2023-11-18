Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.55. Utz Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 35,461 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 201,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
