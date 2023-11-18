UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have commented on UWMC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 1,688.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 695,292 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 9.8% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. UWM has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

