Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,949 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 798% compared to the average daily volume of 217 put options.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $248.33.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile



The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

