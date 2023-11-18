Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $33.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

