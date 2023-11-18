Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

