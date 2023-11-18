Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,098.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

