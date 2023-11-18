Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

