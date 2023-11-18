Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

