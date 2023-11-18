Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Watsco worth $45,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $7,401,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $6,027,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $4,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $389.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

