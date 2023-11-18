Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

