Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.19. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

