William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

