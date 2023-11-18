William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.88). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

