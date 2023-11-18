William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.