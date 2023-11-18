WNS (NYSE:WNS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

