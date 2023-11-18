Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

